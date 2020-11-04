The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting & Trade Show will be held April 13-16 at the Renaissance Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

The event is a gathering of aftermarket parts manufacturers, distributors, insurance industry executives and collision repair companies. In addition to the ABPA’s organizational business meetings, the event will feature breakout educational sessions as well as keynote speakers who will discuss relevant industry topics.

“Our 2019 convention held in Fort Lauderdale was yet another success with a tremendous turnout and record sponsorship,” said Ed Salamy, executive director of the ABPA. “With the unfortunate circumstances of our 2020 convention being cancelled due to the pandemic, the upcoming ABPA convention is already being met with eager anticipation from past attendees. Per usual, we will have an exciting lineup of events in one of the greatest entertainment locations in the U.S.”

Registration with early-bird pricing is now open. Attendees can reserve a hotel package that includes a room rate of $252 per night. For more details and online registration, visit autobpa.com.