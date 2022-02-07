 ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

on

Five States Unite to Host Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show

on

Labor Rate, Tech Shortage Highlight Education at NORTHEAST

on

AASP/MA Executive Director Pens Op-Ed on Mass. Labor Rate
Advertisement
Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros visit Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

The Current State of Auto Body Consolidation (VIDEO)

Where do we now stand with the buying and selling of collision repair facilities?

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

Video: Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

Consolidators: Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Resident

News: AirPo Diagnostics Appoints New Director of Field Support

Shop Operations: Collision Consolidation Craziness

Current Issues

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) applauds United States Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) for introducing the “Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act.”

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The legislation (H.R. 6570), the ABPA states, will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 288 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles — 70% of which are maintained by independent repair facilities.

As vehicle technology continues to advance, the ABPA claims that the car companies are creating new barriers that limit consumer choice and increase the cost to repair and maintain vehicles. The ABPA believes the REPAIR Act will reduce these barriers, putting consumers’ interests first.

The REPAIR Act will accomplish this by:

  • Preserving consumer access to high-quality and affordable vehicle repair by ensuring that vehicle owners and their repairers of choice have access to necessary repair and maintenance tools and data as vehicles continue to become more advanced.
  • Ensuring access to critical repair tools and information. All tools and equipment; wireless transmission of repair and diagnostic data; and access to on-board diagnostic and telematic systems needed to repair a vehicle must be made available to the independent repair industry.
  • Ensuring cybersecurity by allowing vehicle manufacturers to secure vehicle-generated data and requiring the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to develop standards for how vehicle generated data necessary for repair can be accessed securely.
  • Providing transparency for consumers by requiring vehicle owners be informed that they can choose where and how to get their vehicle repaired.
  • Creating a stakeholder advisory committee and providing them with the statutory authority to provide recommendations to the FTC on how to address emerging barriers to vehicle repair and maintenance.
  • Providing ongoing enforcement by establishing a process for consumers and independent repair facilities to file complaints with the FTC regarding alleged violations of the requirements in the bill and a requirement that the FTC act within five months of a claim.

“This is an important day for the automotive aftermarket and a long time coming,” said Ed Salamy, executive director of the ABPA. “For years, the car companies have been utilizing various methods to eliminate the aftermarket which, in turn, affects consumers and their wallets. The REPAIR Act will allow consumers to control the repair process for their vehicles, protect consumer choice and maintain a strong aftermarket that contributes millions of U.S. jobs. The REPAIR Act compliments the ‘Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act,’ which addresses the issue of car companies abusing design patents on repair parts.”

Advertisement

Added Rep. Rush, “Americans should not be forced to bring their cars to more costly and inconvenient dealerships for repairs when independent auto repair shops are often cheaper and far more accessible. But as cars become more advanced, manufacturers are getting sole access to important vehicle data while independent repair shops are increasingly locked out. The status quo for auto repair is not tenable, and it is getting worse. If the monopoly on vehicle repair data continues, it would affect nearly 860,000 blue-collar workers and 274,000 service facilities.”

The ABPA is a member of the CAR Coalition, which is one of the main driving forces behind both the REPAIR and SMART Acts.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Information Privacy

Associations: SEMA Launch Pad to be Featured on History Channel

Associations: AASP/NJ to Host Training Event on Overcoming Insurer Objections

Associations: Nominations Open for 2022 SEMA Hall of Fame

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business