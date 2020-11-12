The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that AkzoNobel has once again committed to be its exclusive diamond sponsor.

AkzoNobel is a longtime leader in recognizing and championing women in the collision repair industry. In 1999, the company created the Most Influential Women (MIW) award to help promote diversity and sustainability in the collision repair workforce. In 2006, WIN was established, and AkzoNobel has been a top tier sponsor each year. AkzoNobel passed the stewardship of the MIW Awards program to WIN in 2013, and since then, over 90 women throughout North America have been recognized as leaders in the industry and the communities they serve.

AkzoNobel’s diamond sponsorship supports many WIN initiatives including scholarships, the MIW program, mentoring programs, regional events and the annual educational conference.

“At AkzoNobel, we want to make sure our workforce reflects the societies and markets where we do business because diverse teams enhance our ability to serve our customers,” said John Griffin, regional commercial director, Automotive and Specialty Coatings Americas, AkzoNobel. “Therefore, AkzoNobel supports the WIN mission to drive the future of collision repair by attracting, advancing and developing women.”

WIN sponsorship is designed for companies that consider themselves leaders in the automotive sector by addressing the challenges facing the collision repair industry. This includes the engagement of women as vital contributors to the workforce.

“Being part of an organization like WIN allows us to champion some of the key issues facing our industry today; namely the development, advancement and retention of women,” said Michelle Sullivan, strategic sales manager for AkzoNobel Automotive and Specialty Coatings North America and past WIN chair. “WIN does a great job of connecting women to the industry at a deeper level.”

AkzoNobel has had numerous employees, distributors and customers involved in the WIN board, on various committees and as members since 2006.

“AkzoNobel takes great pride in its sponsorship of WIN by driving industry leadership within its membership,” said Brad Hendricks, regional sales manager, Automotive and Specialty Coatings U.S. “It is extremely important to AkzoNobel as a company to support and inspire women to become great leaders within this industry and their businesses.”

Added WIN Chair Cheryl Boswell, “Our sponsors are key in WIN’s growth and ability to achieve our strategic initiatives to strengthen our network, resource our industry and expand our capacity. We appreciate and thank AkzoNobel for its commitment to women in the industry through the creation of MIW and continued WIN financial, leadership and resource support since our inception.”

WIN is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit organization. WIN recognizes excellence, promotes leadership and fosters a network specifically for and among women. WIN drives industry sustainability by developing women through education and connections. For more information, visit womensindustrynetwork.com