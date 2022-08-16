 All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions
on

Consolidators

All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

All Star Auto Lights, a specialty distributor of alternative automotive parts and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital (ASC), has announced the acquisition of Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions, a leading supplier of new and refurbished OEM steel and alloy wheels for the automotive aftermarket. This is All Star’s third acquisition in the aftermarket original equipment wheel space since 2021 and transforms All Star beyond its traditional auto lights business and into a leading automotive aftermarket equipment supplier.

Blackburn is one of the leading distributors of OEM wheels in the U.S. and provides OEM wheels (steel and alloy), wheel covers (hubcaps), and center caps in brand-new, refinished and used condition. Blackburn houses the largest breadth of inventory and is headquartered outside of Cleveland in Macedonia, Ohio.

“This acquisition significantly increases our capacity to manufacture and supply OEM wheels through our growing nationwide network,” said Matt Immerfall, CEO of All Star. “Combined with our existing family of brands acquired in 2021, Jante Wheel and Perfection Wheel, the addition of Blackburn quickly doubles our impact in the automotive wheels sector and offers our customers a more comprehensive selection and faster delivery while solidifying All Star’s wheel division to better serve its customer base.

“Blackburn has a great industry reputation for quality and customer service that is consistent with what All Star stands for. Maximizing the amazing business that Blackburn has built over the last 30-plus years with All Star’s capabilities is a true privilege. It’s exciting for the All Star team to round out our newly formed wheel division with Blackburn. Our ability to partner manufacturing and supply to take care of our customers on a national level is an incredible opportunity that we are thrilled about.”

Added Atlantic Street Capital Partner Phil Druce, “We are excited to add Blackburn to All Star’s family of brands. With 13 sites and over 400 employees, All Star is positioned as a national player with collision and body shops, tire and service centers, rental car and auction house customers to profitably repair cars faster with the highest value OEM alternative replacement parts.”

For more information on Blackburn, visit blackburnwheels.com.

For more information on All Star, visit allstarautolights.com.

