AMP Bureau Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Auto-Motive Protection (AMP) Bureau has joined the association as a corporate member.

AMP Bureau is a consumer advocate organization formed to protect consumers and the resale value of their vehicles after a collision repair. Established in 2014, the company is the result of an amalgamation of National Transferable Lifetime Warranty Bureau (NTLW) and AMP Global.

Ryan Taylor, president of AMP Bureau, said the company works closely with OEMs and VIN sites to help certified collision repair facilities in the U.S., Canada and Australia add value to their certifications. The certified facilities must meet stringent guidelines to be members of the program.

AMP Bureau learned about CIECA through its longtime partnership with Entegral.

“We joined CIECA to ensure our data standards match with the other systems in the marketplace,” said Taylor. “I think standards are so important to the collision industry because they really align everybody.”