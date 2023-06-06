 Autel Expands Tesla Diagnostics on Ultra Series Tablets

Autel Expands Tesla Diagnostics on Ultra Series Tablets

Autel announced it has added significant Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicle diagnostic coverage with a new software release and Tesla-compatible cable.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel announced it has added significant Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicle diagnostic coverage with a new software release and Tesla-compatible cable.

Tesla update 2.0 for the Ultra series of tablets includes Read and Erase Code capabilities for Tesla Models 3 and Y on the following systems: Compressor (CMP); Steering Column Control Module (SCCM); Electric Power Assisted Steering 1 (EPAS1 ) and 2 (EPAS2 ); Center Radar (RADC); Restraints Controller Module (RCM); Electric Stability Program (ESP); iBooster (IBST); and Park Assist System (PARK). ECU Reset and Connection Test are two special functions also included in Tesla software version 2.

Additional coverage for both Model Y and 3 includes Vehicle Controller-Front, Left and Right, Electronic Parking Brake-Left and Right, Pedal Monitor, Potentiometer System, Electric Power Assist Steering- 1 and -2, and Center Radar.

Autel released a new Tesla-compatible JX03-IAI-778 adapter (TESKIT3Y) to facilitate diagnostics. The CAN001 cable in Autel’s TESKIT, released earlier this year, must also be connected to the CAN port on Models 3 and Y. Autel released software updates and the TESKIT for Tesla S and X vehicles in July 2021. The TESKIT includes LAN001, CAN001 and CAN002 to diagnose pre-and post-2015 Tesla S and X models. How-to connect sheets are included with cable and adapter kits.

Launched in 2003, Tesla produced its first mass-market electric sedan in 2012 with the Model S, followed by the Model XSUV in 2015 and the Model 3 in 2017. Tesla is by far the best-selling electric vehicle manufacturer in the U.S. It is the first to have over 190,000 sales in a calendar year. Tesla sold 536,069 units in the U.S. last year. The Tesla Y was the best-selling non-truck in the first quarter of this year in the U.S. and Europe. A total of  412,180 model 3 and model Y vehicles were sold.

Tesla software version 2 is available on all Autel’s MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, MS919, MS909 and MS909 EV with active subscriptions. Traction Battery and HVAC Compressor testing can be performed on Tesla vehicles with the Ultra EV, MS909EV or with the Ultra, MS919 and the MS909 with the purchase of the EV diagnostic kit.

For more information, visit Autel.com.

