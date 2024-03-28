 Eustis Body Shop Earns Tesla-Approved Status

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Eustis Body Shop Earns Tesla-Approved Status

Eustis Body Shop announced that its Amber Hill location in Lincoln, Neb., has officially become a Tesla-Approved Collision Center.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Eustis Body Shop announced that its Amber Hill location in Lincoln, Neb., has officially become a Tesla-Approved Collision Center. As the first of its kind in Lincoln and one of the few Tesla-certified body shops in the state of Nebraska, Eustis Body Shop can now offer its repair expertise to local Tesla owners.

Related Articles

With this certification, Eustis Body Shop’s Amber Hill location can now repair all parts of a Tesla, including the structural and battery components. Tesla certification also allows the shop to complete warranty work sent by Tesla Service Centers across the region.

“With Lincoln’s Tesla community growing, we’re excited to become a Tesla Approved Collision Center,” said Ryan Clark, vice president of Eustis Body Shop. “We’re really happy to be able to provide a more convenient service option for Teslas in the area.”

To become a Tesla-Approved Collision Center, technicians undergo specialized training to master the equipment, OEM parts and repair techniques that are unique to Tesla’s electric vehicles. This comprehensive certification process includes numerous hours of training to meet Tesla’s exacting standards.

Beginning with a single shop in 1979, Eustis Body Shop has been serving Central and Eastern Nebraska for over 40 years.

For more information on Eustis Body Shop, visit eustisbodyshop.com.

You May Also Like

News

ASE Practice Tests Available Online

ASE is encouraging those pursuing certification to take the official practice tests as part of their test preparation process.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) reminds those preparing for ASE certification or recertification to consider taking the official practice tests as part of their test preparation process.

“Figuring out how to best study for an exam can be a challenge," said Matt Shepanek, vice president, credential testing programs for ASE. "Those preparing for ASE certification can get a good idea of what to expect by adding the official ASE practice tests to their study plans. ASE practice tests are delivered exclusively online and can help automotive professionals prepare by allowing them to try out questions of similar content and format to those used on the real ASE tests.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Corby’s Collision Center: Since 1942

Bentley (Bud) and Evelyn Corby started Corby’s in a little gas station in Honeoye Falls, N.Y.

By Jason Stahl
CIF Announces Enterprise as Repeat Annual Donor

Enterprise has donated for the fourth consecutive time at the Urgent Care (second highest) tier.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Central Georgia Mom

The NAB), GEICO and Five Star Collision Center-Wimbish recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving mother of four.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Rides at NORTHEAST Show

The NABC, GEICO, Mountain View Auto and Collision Center of New Jersey donated two refurbished vehicles at the recent NORTHEAST Show.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Resetting and programming TPMS sensors for a Tesla is a lot like any other vehicle, and the challenge is still the same: keeping the light off.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Expands in Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Addison Collision Repair in Twin Falls, Idaho.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Care Association Welcomes GAO Report on Vehicle Repair Restrictions

The Auto Care Association is renewing its call for Congress to advance federal Right to Repair legislation that protects independent business owners and consumers.

By Jason Stahl
ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Montana

ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley is operated by Robert Rinta and Simon Gratch, who both served honorably in the Montana National Guard.

By Jason Stahl