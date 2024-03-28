Eustis Body Shop Earns Tesla-Approved Status

Eustis Body Shop announced that its Amber Hill location in Lincoln, Neb., has officially become a Tesla-Approved Collision Center. As the first of its kind in Lincoln and one of the few Tesla-certified body shops in the state of Nebraska, Eustis Body Shop can now offer its repair expertise to local Tesla owners.

With this certification, Eustis Body Shop’s Amber Hill location can now repair all parts of a Tesla, including the structural and battery components. Tesla certification also allows the shop to complete warranty work sent by Tesla Service Centers across the region.

“With Lincoln’s Tesla community growing, we’re excited to become a Tesla Approved Collision Center,” said Ryan Clark, vice president of Eustis Body Shop. “We’re really happy to be able to provide a more convenient service option for Teslas in the area.”

To become a Tesla-Approved Collision Center, technicians undergo specialized training to master the equipment, OEM parts and repair techniques that are unique to Tesla’s electric vehicles. This comprehensive certification process includes numerous hours of training to meet Tesla’s exacting standards.

Beginning with a single shop in 1979, Eustis Body Shop has been serving Central and Eastern Nebraska for over 40 years.

For more information on Eustis Body Shop, visit eustisbodyshop.com.

