Autel Introduces MA600 MaxiSys ADAS Calibration System

Autel has announced the launch of its new MA600 MaxiSYS ADAS calibration system.

The Autel MaxiSYS ADAS calibration solution is now more portable. A smarter service made simple, the easy-to-use MA600 frame folds and disassembles easily for transport to calibrate in multiple locations. Designed to support adapting repair businesses, the MA600 helps shops affordably target a new revenue stream of ADAS calibration. The MA600 software provides accurate calibration procedures for camera-based systems with accessories and oversized AVM patterns that are available to purchase separately. The new step-by-step tutorial graphics and five-line laser leveling process offer a quicker and more efficient centering and squaring procedure of the vehicle to the calibration frame.

The tablet is not included. The MA600 is compatible with the following tablets:

MS906BT

MS906TS

MS908

MS908P

MS908S

MS908SP

MSELITE

MSADAS

All tablet models require an additional one-time purchase software application upgrade, except MSADAS. Tablets with previously active ADAS application software will not be compatible with MA600.

Autel is developing a new video library of training support for the MA600, which will begin releasing later this week. For more information, contact your local tool dealer or Autel sales representative to discuss.