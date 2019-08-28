Autel Introduces MA600 MaxiSys ADAS Calibration System

Body Shop Business
Autel has announced the launch of its new MA600 MaxiSYS ADAS calibration system.

The Autel MaxiSYS ADAS calibration solution is now more portable. A smarter service made simple, the easy-to-use MA600 frame folds and disassembles easily for transport to calibrate in multiple locations. Designed to support adapting repair businesses, the MA600 helps shops affordably target a new revenue stream of ADAS calibration. The MA600 software provides accurate calibration procedures for camera-based systems with accessories and oversized AVM patterns that are available to purchase separately. The new step-by-step tutorial graphics and five-line laser leveling process offer a quicker and more efficient centering and squaring procedure of the vehicle to the calibration frame.

The tablet is not included. The MA600 is compatible with the following tablets:

  • MS906BT
  • MS906TS
  • MS908
  • MS908P
  • MS908S
  • MS908SP
  • MSELITE
  • MSADAS

All tablet models require an additional one-time purchase software application upgrade, except MSADAS. Tablets with previously active ADAS application software will not be compatible with MA600.

Autel is developing a new video library of training support for the MA600, which will begin releasing later this week. For more information, contact your local tool dealer or Autel sales representative to discuss.

