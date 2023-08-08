 Autel Releases 2023 ADAS Calibration Coverage

Autel Releases 2023 ADAS Calibration Coverage

New is a first-in-the-industry DTC analysis feature to provide causes and solutions for ADAS sensors and components faults.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Autel has released 2023 ADAS calibration coverage for an extensive list of vehicle brands and added a dynamic, first-in-the-industry DTC analysis feature to provide causes and solutions for ADAS sensors and components faults.

Available to all MaxiSYS tablet owners, MS906 Pro and higher with active ADAS calibration software subscriptions, the calibration coverage expands to:

  • GM 2023-’24 Canyon, Cadillac Lyriq and XT4
  • Honda/Acura 2023 HR-V, Pilot, Civic and Accord
  • Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 5 Mazda 2023 CX-50, CX-90 and MX-30 models
  • Infiniti 2023-’25 Q50, 2024-’25 QX60, 2023-’25 QX80
  • Kia 2023 Sorento
  • Land Rover 2020-’23 Rover, Range Rover Sport and Discovery
  • Lexus 2022 RC300, 2022 UX200, 2023  NX400h, LC500h,  LC500,  LC500C and 2024 UX250H
  • Maserati 2023 Levante M161, Ghibli M157 and Quattroporte M156
  • Mazda 2023 CX-50, CX-90 and MX-30
  • Nissan 2023-’24 Versa, 2023-’25 Kicks and 2023-’25 Rogue Sport
  • Toyota 2023-’24 BZ4X and 2023 Corolla Cross HEV

Autel offers industry-leading ADAS camera, radar and lidar calibration coverage for U.S., Asian and European ADAS-equipped vehicles through its comprehensive stationary and mobile ADAS calibration systems.

The new DTC analysis feature provides technicians with detailed fault cause possibilities and suggested fault solutions including component repairs or replacements when a DTC in an ADAS system is detected. The feature is intended to facilitate the quick repair of the system with cause and solutions displayed with a tape on the question icon adjacent to the trouble code. 

IA900WA users should also be aware of recent software updates to the wheel alignment software for numerous vehicles, including those made by GM; Infiniti; Kia; Land Rover; Lexus; Maserati; Mazda; Nissan; Toyota; and Volkswagen.

The Autel IA900WA wheel alignment and ADAS calibration system provides vehicle wheel alignment coverage from the 1960s to today.

For more information on Autel’s ADAS coverage, click here.

