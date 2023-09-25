Autel Releases New ADAS Calibration Coverage Updates

Autel has released another round of 2023-24 vehicle model ADAS calibration coverage software. This release provides ADAS calibration coverage for the most common systems on many Audi, GM, Porsche, Hyundai/Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Stellantis models to all MaxiSYS tablet owner (MS906 Pro and higher) with active ADAS calibration software subscriptions.

Autel also announced at the recent Auto Glass Week in Virginia Beach, Va., that it is taking pre-orders for its new Subaru wide-angle mono camera calibration target set. Specific trim lines of Subaru Outback, Ascent, Legacy and Crosstrek vehicles feature a wide-angle mono camera designed to work with the Eyesight system to recognize pedestrians and bicycles entering the roadway from the sides. The Subaru target settr9 is compatible with all ADAS calibration frame systems.

The new software release is for the component calibration of the following safety and convenience systems including:

Adaptative Cruise Control (ACC)

Central ADAS Decision Module (CADM)

Central Vision Processing Module (CVPM)/Surround View

Departure Warning (LDW)

Driver Assist System Module (DASM)

Forward Facing Camera Module (FFCM)

Haptic Lane Feedback (HALF)

Image Processing Module B (IPMB)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Park Assist Module (PAM)

Rear Collision Mitigation (RCM)

Vehicle brands and models included in this new calibration coverage are:

Audi 2021-’23 Q4 e-tron

GM 2024 Blazer, Bolt, Colorado, Enclave, Envista, Equinox, Hummer, S10, Sierra Silverado, Spin, Terrain and Trailblazer

Hyundai 2023 Elantra, Elantra Hybrid, G70, G70 electric G80, G80 electric,G90, Tucson Hybrid, PHEV, Ioniq5

Kia 2023 Carnival

Land Rover 2020-23 Defender, Discovery, Ranger Rover and 2022-23 New Range Rover

Mitsubishi 2023 Eclipse Cross, Outlander, Outlander Sport

Nissan 2024 Leaf

Porsche 2023 Macan

Stellantis 2024 Compass, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Durango, Gladiator, Hornet, Pacifica, ProMaster,

Ram 5500/4500/3500/2500/1500, Wagoneer and Wrangler.

Autel announced a significant release of ADAS calibration software in August. That release brought dynamic and static ADAS component calibration software to:

Autel offers industry-leading ADAS camera, radar and lidar calibration coverage for U.S.-, Asian- and European ADAS-equipped vehicles through its comprehensive stationary and mobile ADAS calibration systems.

Find information on all Autel ADAS calibrations, including vehicle and system coverage, tool, target and pattern requirements per specific vehicle by visiting the ADAS Calibration Guide at Autel.com.