Autel Releases Expansion Package for MA600 ADAS Calibration System

Autel’s newly released expansion package for its portable MA600 ADAS Calibration System extends the system’s calibration coverage from lane departure warning (LDW) (included in the standard package) to blind spot monitoring (BSM), park assist and adaptative cruise control (ACC) radar-based systems, and Mercedes Night Vision systems and around view monitoring (AVM) and rear collision warning (RCW) camera systems.

The MA600CAL1 package features a corner reflector (radar), Mercedes Night Vision calibrator, RCW patterns for Volkswagen, Mercedes and Nissan vehicles, and AVM patterns for Cadillac and Honda (includes the two patterns needed for rear and side camera calibration) vehicles.

The expansion package is compatible with the MA600 system and any of Autel’s MaxiSYS tablets, excluding the MS905 and MS906, running Autel’s ADAS calibration software, which is available for an additional, one-time charge.

The MA600 ADAS calibration software features OE-specified calibration procedures with step-by-step illustrated instructions and video tutorials to guide users from setup through successful calibration.

For pricing and availability, contact an authorized Autel distributor. For more information, visit maxisysadas.com.