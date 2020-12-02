Autel US announced they have expanded their tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) product line with the release of the Autel ITS600, their next-generation TPMS solution that includes service functions and essential diagnostic features to provide the most comprehensive TPMS and service capability to any busy tire shop, wheel shop or general repair facility.

Click Here to Read More

The ITS600 can produce detailed scan reports that even include tread depth measurement with the addition of optional accessories. The ITS600 provides the widest TPMS vehicle coverage with Autel 1-Sensor programming, in a multifunctional tire and service tool designed to enable tire and rim shops to enrich customer service and safety, expedite bay turnover and increase shop sales and profits.

The MaxiITS600 is a sleek, pocket-sized, lightweight, touch screen Android tablet that performs every aspect of TPMS service – all-known sensor activation, system diagnostics, 1-Sensor programming with 99% vehicle coverage, and sensor ID and position relearn procedures.

The ITS600 is a perfect blend of form and function, offering new features that capitalize on the tablet’s design and speed including three modes of rapid VIN decoding including VINscan that identifies the vehicle make, model and year with an optical scan of the vehicle identification number on the dash. The optical scanner can also be used to record Tire DOT registration numbers. Autel uses their unique TPMS diagnose system that displays a status screen to enable technicians to immediately identify TPMS system faults on TPMS-equipped U.S., Asian and European vehicles, and onboard instructional videos.

The tablet features the much-touted Android 9 operating system, measures just over seven inches in length, weighs under a pound and boasts a rugged 5.5-inch color touchscreen display for use in harsh environments, an embedded antenna for sensor activation and non-contact 1-Sensor programming, and includes a redesigned, wireless Bluetooth VCI with a handy flashlight so even the most obscure OBDII port will be easier to spot.