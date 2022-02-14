Associations Issue Statement on U.S.-Canada Border Crossing Disruptions

Governor Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council — joined by Bill Long, president of the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) and Julie Fream, president of the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA) — issued the following joint statement:

“The current border disruptions at the Detroit-Windsor Ambassador Bridge and other crossings are adding additional strain to the automotive supply chain that has already been stressed by semiconductor shortages and other pandemic-related issues.

“U.S. automakers and suppliers are doing everything possible to maximize production with what they have, working to keep lines running and shifts scheduled to minimize the impact on American autoworkers, but the situation has already led to reduced production and may spread the longer the disruptions persist.

“Automakers and suppliers appreciate that the Biden Administration is following the situation at the northern border closely and taking actions to minimize the disruptions at these critical border crossings on which the U.S. auto industry rely. We urge the administration to enhance their efforts and continue working with the Canadian government to minimize the impact on American automakers, suppliers, as well as their workers and consumers.