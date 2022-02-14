Associations: ASA Releases Episode 2 of Technology and Telematics Podcast
Auto Associations Issue Statement on U.S.-Canada Border Crossing Disruptions
Governor Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council — joined by Bill Long, president of the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) and Julie Fream, president of the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA) — issued the following joint statement:
“The current border disruptions at the Detroit-Windsor Ambassador Bridge and other crossings are adding additional strain to the automotive supply chain that has already been stressed by semiconductor shortages and other pandemic-related issues.
“U.S. automakers and suppliers are doing everything possible to maximize production with what they have, working to keep lines running and shifts scheduled to minimize the impact on American autoworkers, but the situation has already led to reduced production and may spread the longer the disruptions persist.
“Automakers and suppliers appreciate that the Biden Administration is following the situation at the northern border closely and taking actions to minimize the disruptions at these critical border crossings on which the U.S. auto industry rely. We urge the administration to enhance their efforts and continue working with the Canadian government to minimize the impact on American automakers, suppliers, as well as their workers and consumers.
“We also seek to underscore to the Canadian government the need for swift action to mitigate impacts to auto workers and suppliers on both sides of the border due to the deeply interconnected North American auto supply chain.”
The American Automotive Policy Council (AAPC) represents American Automakers Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company and Stellantis. AAPC is a Washington, D.C. association representing the common public policy interests of its member companies.
The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) and its four specialized divisions — including the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA) — comprise a leading international trade association representing vehicle suppliers that manufacture and remanufacture components, technologies, and systems for use in passenger cars and heavy trucks.