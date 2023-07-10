Auto Care Association, Integrate Data Facts Announce Strategic Partnership

The Auto Care Association announced a strategic partnership with Integrate Data Facts (IDF), a Michigan-based firm dedicated to producing market intelligence and guiding decision-making for the automotive aftermarket by finding, researching and integrating challenging data sets for Latin American markets.

Together, the Auto Care Association and IDF will accelerate the speed of acquiring Latin American market data and the availability of that data to auto care industry members seeking to explore new markets.

The partnership builds upon a 10-year relationship between the association and IDF which has provided the industry’s most reliable Latin American data in the Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standard (ACES) through the Vehicle Configuration Database (VCdb).

Data Standards are the most effective way for automotive aftermarket companies to communicate with their trading partners — ensuring the right part gets to the right place, at the right time. The partnership will enable more expansion and enhancement of the data, including availability of that data to in-region partners. Benefits to the adopters of standards in the North American market include:

Removal of duplicated communication and distribution efforts

Reduction in costs and time resources

Lower supply chain costs

Increased speed to market

Increased sales, operational efficiencies and reduced returns

