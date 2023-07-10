 Auto Care Association, Integrate Data Facts Announce Strategic Partnership

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

Auto Care Association, Integrate Data Facts Announce Strategic Partnership

The Auto Care Association and IDF will accelerate the speed of acquiring Latin American market data and the availability of that data to auto care industry members seeking to explore new markets.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association announced a strategic partnership with Integrate Data Facts (IDF), a Michigan-based firm dedicated to producing market intelligence and guiding decision-making for the automotive aftermarket by finding, researching and integrating challenging data sets for Latin American markets.

Related Articles

Together, the Auto Care Association and IDF will accelerate the speed of acquiring Latin American market data and the availability of that data to auto care industry members seeking to explore new markets.

The partnership builds upon a 10-year relationship between the association and IDF which has provided the industry’s most reliable Latin American data in the Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standard (ACES) through the Vehicle Configuration Database (VCdb).

Data Standards are the most effective way for automotive aftermarket companies to communicate with their trading partners — ensuring the right part gets to the right place, at the right time. The partnership will enable more expansion and enhancement of the data, including availability of that data to in-region partners. Benefits to the adopters of standards in the North American market include:

  • Removal of duplicated communication and distribution efforts
  • Reduction in costs and time resources
  • Lower supply chain costs
  • Increased speed to market
  • Increased sales, operational efficiencies and reduced returns

For more information on the Latin American market and data covered through standards, visit autocare.org/vcdb

You May Also Like

Associations

CIECA Announces Webinar on Future of Automotive Technologies

The next CIECA webinar, “The Future Digital Landscape: Embracing Blue-Sky Thinking”, is scheduled for Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECA webinar, “The Future Digital Landscape: Embracing Blue-Sky Thinking", is scheduled for Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Chuck Olsen, senior vice president of operations and automotive technology for AirPro Diagnostics, will discuss new technologies the collision industry is currently learning about, what stakeholders can expect to see in the near and extended future, and how it may impact businesses.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
Auto Care Industry Expected to Grow 8.1% in 2023

Newly released 2024 Auto Care Factbook report shows automotive aftermarket industry with 9.7% growth rate in 2022, exceeding projections and demonstrating continued stable growth year over year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Elects Board Leadership for 2023-24

WIN’s board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies and others.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Announces Rivian as New Corporate Member

SCRS announced that Rivian Automotive is the newest automobile manufacturer to join the association as a corporate member.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Automotive Aftermarket Industry Outperforms Expectations in 2022

The automotive aftermarket grew 9.7% in 2022, outperforming expectations (previously forecast at 8.5%).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Auto Care Association to Host 2024 Auto Care Factbook Webinar 

The webinar, which will take place June 22 at 1 p.m. EST, will provide an overview of the top-level trends in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Publication Questions NJ DOI Over Consumer Protection

In an article in New Jersey Automotive, an attorney shares his concerns that the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance did not appear to have “non-neutrality” between consumers and insurers when complaints were brought forth.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ to Host Auto Body Laws and Regulations Seminar

One of New Jersey’s top automotive attorneys will provide an overview on how to develop a strong contract to protect your shop and customers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Speakers for 2023 CONNEX Conference

This year’s theme is “Connected Car, Connected Industry”, and the event will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers