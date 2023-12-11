Auto Care Association Launches Aftermarket Essentials Online Course

The Auto Care Association has announced the launch of its newest Auto Care Academy course: Aftermarket Essentials. This interactive and self-paced course will delve into the dynamic world of the aftermarket, providing a comprehensive understanding of its size, impact and the importance of keeping vehicles running smoothly and drivers safe. The Aftermarket Essentials course will take the participant on an exciting journey exploring the inner workings of the vast auto care ecosystem in an easy-to-learn setting at the user’s own pace.

As an “entry-level” course, Aftermarket Essentials equips new professionals with a basic knowledge of how the industry functions to extend the life of vehicles, enhance performance and ensure the safety of everyone on the road. Participants can expect to:

Explore the aftermarket industry’s size and scope

Gain an understanding of the distribution channels from manufacturer to end-user, and how the products move through these channels

Identify key stakeholders in the auto care industry and understand the role each plays in keeping vehicles on the move

Understand the various aspects that make this industry so great

The Auto Care Association partners with the University of the Aftermarket to bring industry professionals the Aftermarket Essentials course. Students who complete this course will earn 0.15 CEUs toward their AAP, MAAP, SPAAP or ACP certification.

“Northwood University’s University of the Aftermarket is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Auto Care Association on providing continuous education and professional development opportunities to the automotive and heavy duty aftermarket,” said Dr. Thomas Litzinger, AAP, executive director, University of the Aftermarket. “Educational opportunities promote an engaged workforce, improve organizational efficiencies and increase rates of employee retention. Aftermarket Essentials lays an excellent foundation for individuals who are new to our industry or in a new position within their organization who require a broader understanding of the mobility aftermarket. Northwood University is grateful for its collaboration with the Auto Care Association and supports its vision to promote learning platforms to our industry.”

To access the course, learners can visit academy.autocare.org and log in using their autocare.org credentials. Once logged in, students can select and purchase Aftermarket Essentials, located in the course catalog.

To stay updated with Auto Care Academy’s latest course offerings and announcements, interested individuals are encouraged to sign up for notifications here.