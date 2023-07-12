 Auto Care Association Objects to Right to Repair Pact

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

Auto Care Association Objects to Right-to-Repair Pact

The Auto Care Association states that the agreement between the Alliance, ASA and SCRS is a thinly veiled response by the automotive OEMs to HR 906: The REPAIR Act.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association objects to the right-to-repair pact between ASA, SCRS and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation announced yesterday.

Related Articles

The Auto Care Association, an original signatory to the 2014 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), states that it was not consulted about, was not a party to and does not support the agreement. ASA and SCRS, who did not sign or support the 2014 MOU, represent a small fraction of the independent repair market and do not speak for the automotive aftermarket, Auto Care Association said. Auto Care Association, on the other hand, is a national trade association representing over 536,000 companies and affiliates that manufacture, distribute and sell motor vehicle parts, accessories, services, tools, equipment, materials and supplies. Auto Care Association serves the entire supply chain of the automotive aftermarket for the nation’s 292 million registered motor vehicles. Those businesses include over 280,000 repair facilities and 915,000 technicians nationwide.

The Auto Care Association states that the agreement between the Alliance, ASA and SCRS is a thinly veiled response by the automotive OEMs to HR 906: The REPAIR Act. While the agreement purports to be relevant, the Auto Care Association states that all it does is affirm the 2014 MOU rather than implement a meaningful solution to preserve the entire automotive aftermarket and the competition and consumer choice that it creates. The Auto Care Association believes the agreement between the Alliance, ASA and SCRS is not only designed to create confusion but also has numerous flaws:

  1. The agreement is non-binding. There is no way to force OEM participation or to enforce OEM compliance.
  2. The agreement does not cover all automakers (e.g. Tesla) and there is no requirement for new OEMs to join.
  3. The agreement does not obligate OEMs to provide vehicle owners or aftermarket direct access to telematically generated repair and maintenance data; rather the OEMs have agreed to make repair and maintenance data available through OEM controlled systems and tools (access to data “that auto manufacturers make available to authorized dealer networks”).
  4. Regarding telematics and the wireless transmission of vehicle repair and maintenance data, the OEMs only agree to give access (again, not direct access) if the data “is not otherwise available” through the OBDII port.This means an independent shop could be forced to subscribe to multiple third-party tools to get access to telematics data, rather than through a single direct source.
  5. The agreement also fails to address the safety and security of the wirelessly transmitted vehicle data.

The REPAIR Act, the Auto Care Association states, “is a comprehensive and critical piece of federal legislation that preserves competition, affordability, accessibility and a vibrant supply chain.”

 

You May Also Like

Associations

YANG Announces 2023 Leadership 2.0 Scholarship Recipient

The Young Auto Care Network Group has selected Cynthia Talamantes of Global Parts Distributors to represent YANG at the University of the Aftermarket’s 2023-2024 Leadership 2.0 Program.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), a community of the Auto Care Association, has selected Cynthia “Cindy” Talamantes of Global Parts Distributors to represent YANG at the highly-acclaimed University of the Aftermarket’s 2023-2024 Leadership 2.0 Program. Leadership 2.0 is the premier post-graduate style leadership and business skills education program designed to promote the development of the next generation of auto care leaders. The Leadership 2.0 program will take place in Summer 2023 and Spring 2024.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
SEMA Opens Nominations for SEMA Industry Awards

SEMA members have until July 14 to nominate outstanding businesses and individuals for SEMA Industry Awards.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Event on Auto Body Laws and Regulations a Success

AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee and AASP/NJ board member Ken Miller walked collision repairers through some of the most important rules and regulations they may not be aware of concerning auto body repair facilities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on Future of Automotive Technologies

The next CIECA webinar, “The Future Digital Landscape: Embracing Blue-Sky Thinking”, is scheduled for Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Industry Expected to Grow 8.1% in 2023

Newly released 2024 Auto Care Factbook report shows automotive aftermarket industry with 9.7% growth rate in 2022, exceeding projections and demonstrating continued stable growth year over year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

WIN Elects Board Leadership for 2023-24

WIN’s board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies and others.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Announces Rivian as New Corporate Member

SCRS announced that Rivian Automotive is the newest automobile manufacturer to join the association as a corporate member.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Automotive Aftermarket Industry Outperforms Expectations in 2022

The automotive aftermarket grew 9.7% in 2022, outperforming expectations (previously forecast at 8.5%).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association to Host 2024 Auto Care Factbook Webinar 

The webinar, which will take place June 22 at 1 p.m. EST, will provide an overview of the top-level trends in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers