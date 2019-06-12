Automotive Recyclers Association Hires New Director of Member Relations

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that it has hired Vince Edivan as director of member relations. In his new position, Edivan will be working closely with ARA leaders and Senior Director of Member Services Kelly Badillo to grow the association membership and increase communication to existing ARA members.

“We are delighted to have Vince on board,” said Sandy Blalock, executive Director of ARA. “Vince has a proven history of being a results-oriented team leader with over 15 years of experience in the auction and insurance industries. We look forward to putting his insight and talents to use for the ARA membership.”

Edivan is familiar with the professional automotive recycling industry and ARA, having worked as director of vehicle management for COPART from 2016-2018. He will be traveling around the country to meet with existing and prospective ARA members as well as engaging with the current membership through multiple communication platforms.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join the ARA team,” said Edivan. “My goal will be to work directly with members and non-members to share ARA’s exciting changes and hard-fought victories that continue to enhance its ability to serve and protect the recycling industry at large, as well the individual recycler.”