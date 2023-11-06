 Axalta Introduces Iris Mix Automated Mixing Machine

The Irus Mix is a fast and efficient fully automated and completely hands-free mixing machine for the automotive refinish industry.

Axalta Coating Systems has launched the Irus Mix, a fast and efficient fully automated and completely hands-free mixing machine for the automotive refinish industry.

Axalta Irus Mix delivers highly accurate color and works with Axalta’s innovative packaging, maximizing profitability and providing sustainable benefits to help refinish customers meet or exceed key business and sustainability goals.

“At Axalta, innovation is central to our business,” said Troy Weaver, senior vice president, Global Refinish. “We constantly look for ways to help our customers to do business better, enabling them to work as efficiently as possible and to maximize their profitability. When we launched our digital end-to-end color management process, Axalta Irus, we knew what the future held for the industry. Today, we are delivering technology so customers can automate and mix color like never before.”

Axalta Irus Mix completes the simple three-step Axalta Irus digital color management process of: scan-find-mix. The new technology enables customers to work more efficiently, profitably and sustainably. As part of an exclusive partnership with SANTINT, a leading global equipment manufacturer, Axalta drove the concept, development, design and construction of Axalta Irus Mix.

Axalta Irus Mix provides four key benefits:

  • Time advantage. It is a fast and efficient fully automated mixing machine. Based on Axalta’s trials, refinish customers can eliminate mixing time labor with Axalta Irus Mix.
  • Labor optimization. Very simple to use and does not have to be operated by a technician. The process allows refinishers to do other key tasks while the paint is being mixed.
  • Waste reduction benefits. Designed to work with Axalta’s proven bottle system, there is no need to refill or decant product into special bottles. Additionally, all bottles are fitted with precise dosing lids, delivering accurate color without waste.
  • Sustainability. Axalta’s bottle system is made from 50% recycled plastic, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. Axalta’s premium basecoat qualities — Spies Hecker Permahyd Hi-TEC, Cromax Pro and Standox Standoblue — are available in these bottles exclusively with Axalta Irus Mix.

For more information, visit axalta.com.

