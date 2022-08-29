 Bill Brower of Solera Joins CIECA Board of Trustees
Associations

Bill Brower of Solera Joins CIECA Board of Trustees

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Bill Brower, vice president of industry relations for Solera, joined CIECA’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

Brower is a claims leader across the insurance property and casualty claims industry who has more than 35 years of experience leading claims teams with top-brand companies, including Solera, Nationwide Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance and LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

“Bill brings a great deal of industry knowledge and a broad range of experiences to the CIECA board,” said Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA. “We welcome the perspective and insight he will add to our organization.”

“We are in a time of rapid change across the ecosystem of insurance claims and auto repair driven by customers’ desire for simple and effective digital service options,” said Brower. “CIECA plays a vital role in powering this accelerated level of digital interactions across the numerous stakeholders in the claims and repair process with consistent standards for sharing data. I am thrilled and honored to join the CIECA Board of Trustees.”   

Prior to joining Solera as vice president of industry relations earlier this year, Brower served as vice president and head of U.S. Auto Claims Strategy for LexisNexis Risk Solutions, leading the development of data solutions to power claims automation. His prior insurance claims experience includes roles of AVP and head of Auto Physical Damage Claims and vice president of strategic partnerships at Liberty Mutual Insurance, where he partnered with Solera in 2011 to create the industry’s first photo estimating app — the foundation for today’s Qapter AI solution. Before joining Liberty Mutual, he enjoyed 18 years in rapidly progressing leadership roles with Nationwide. 

Additionally, Brower recently joined the newly formed CEICA AI Committee and has a wealth of prior board experience. Previously, he served as a member and past chairman on the I-CAR board, a former member of the Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) board, past chairman of Simplicity Car Care Advisory Board (a Canada-based MSO), and a former member of North Fulton Community Charities Board of Directors in Roswell, Ga.

Brower holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio, and earned his MBA from Shorter University in Rome, Ga. 

“I envision more change across our insurance claims and repair industries over the next three years than I have experienced in my 35-plus year career,” said Brower. “Never before have data-sharing standards been more important than they are today. Working together, our industry will deliver an incredible customer experience by leveraging the vast data management expertise of CIECA to power the process automation of tomorrow,” said Brower.  

