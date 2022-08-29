Bill Brower of Solera Joins CIECA Board of Trustees

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Bill Brower, vice president of industry relations for Solera, joined CIECA’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Bill Brower is a claims leader across the insurance property and casualty claims industry who has more than 35 years of experience leading claims teams with top-brand companies. Brower is a claims leader across the insurance property and casualty claims industry who has more than 35 years of experience leading claims teams with top-brand companies, including Solera, Nationwide Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance and LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “Bill brings a great deal of industry knowledge and a broad range of experiences to the CIECA board,” said Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA. “We welcome the perspective and insight he will add to our organization.”

Advertisement

“We are in a time of rapid change across the ecosystem of insurance claims and auto repair driven by customers’ desire for simple and effective digital service options,” said Brower. “CIECA plays a vital role in powering this accelerated level of digital interactions across the numerous stakeholders in the claims and repair process with consistent standards for sharing data. I am thrilled and honored to join the CIECA Board of Trustees.” Prior to joining Solera as vice president of industry relations earlier this year, Brower served as vice president and head of U.S. Auto Claims Strategy for LexisNexis Risk Solutions, leading the development of data solutions to power claims automation. His prior insurance claims experience includes roles of AVP and head of Auto Physical Damage Claims and vice president of strategic partnerships at Liberty Mutual Insurance, where he partnered with Solera in 2011 to create the industry’s first photo estimating app — the foundation for today’s Qapter AI solution. Before joining Liberty Mutual, he enjoyed 18 years in rapidly progressing leadership roles with Nationwide.

Advertisement