Bryce Boyer Joins CIECA Board of Trustees Representing Allstate

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Bryce Boyer, business partner lead consultant for Allstate Insurance Company, joined CIECA’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

As part of an auto team that focuses on virtual estimating, one of Boyer’s major focal points is navigating how artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are transforming how Allstate and the industry conduct the estimating business.

“We look forward to having Bryce join the CIECA Board of Trustees and continue Allstate’s longstanding support of CIECA,” said Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA. “We appreciate his excitement and enthusiasm for getting involved and adding value to the CIECA organization.”

Added Boyer, “Standards create a common language for purposeful, collaborative discussions among diverse industry participants. With the ever-changing, lightning-fast shifts in our industry, common standards keep a solid foundation for positive movement.”

Boyer said he is excited to understand and learn how CIECA standards effect the way the industry operates, the far-reaching ways the organization helps to push for efficiency and digging in on the impacts of emerging technology.

Boyer has worked in the insurance industry for over 25 years. The majority of his roles have focused on automotive. In 1995, he started in Daytona Beach, Fla., as a personal lines adjuster and moved into the automotive sector with a year. Since then, he has worked as an estimator, inside/outside quality evaluator, quality assurance leader, Allstate Good Hands Repair Network leader for both internal quality/network management, and virtual auto design for the last four years. His main focus in design has centered around bringing automation to auto estimating with a combination of technology and AI. He currently lives in the Raleigh, N.C., area with his wife and 17-year-old twin daughters.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to continue the path of personal/professional growth and look forward to bringing an energetic, positive mindset to add value within the CIECA organization,” said Boyer.