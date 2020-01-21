CIECA Announces 2020 Board of Trustees Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) announced that its Board of Trustees elected the following officers for 2020 at its board meeting on Jan. 15 in Palm Springs, Calif.:

Chairwoman: Kim DeVallance Caron, Enterprise Holdings

Kim DeVallance Caron, Enterprise Holdings Vice chair: Jeff Schroder, Car-Part.com

Jeff Schroder, Car-Part.com Treasurer: Michael Naoom, Safelite Solutions

Michael Naoom, Safelite Solutions Secretary: Greg Best, California Casualty Management Company

CIECA’s 2020 Board of Trustees Officers (left to right): Vice Chairman Jeff Schroder, Car-Part.com; Ed Weidman, executive director; Secretary Greg Best, California Casualty Management Company; Chairwoman Kim Devallance-Caron, Enterprise Holdings; and Board Member and Past Chair Phil Martinez, Mitchell International. Not pictured: Treasurer Michael Naoom, Safelite Solutions.

Detailed bios of the Board of Trustees officers can be found on the CIECA website. These officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA’s board meetings.

“For the past 25 years, CIECA has served the collision repair ecosystem by creating electronic communication standards that allow the industry to be more efficient,” said Kim DeVallance Caron, director of product discovery for Enterprise Holdings and chairwoman of CIECA. “With cars becoming increasingly complex, the industry is embarking on new ways to handle claims. As a result, data will need to be communicated and CIECA will help meet this need.”