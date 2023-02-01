CIECA Announces 2023 Board of Trustees Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its board of trustees has elected the following officers for 2023:

Chair: Greg Best, senior business analyst, California Casualty

Greg Best, senior business analyst, California Casualty Vice chair: Ashley Denison, chief information officer, Caliber Collision

Ashley Denison, chief information officer, Caliber Collision Treasurer: Brady Bonner, vice president of client sales and support, Safelite Solutions

Brady Bonner, vice president of client sales and support, Safelite Solutions Secretary: Kim DeVallance Caron, global product portfolio director, Enterprise Holdings

Kim DeVallance Caron, global product portfolio director, Enterprise Holdings Past chair: Phil Martinez, senior technical consultant, Mitchell International, an Enlyte Company

The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA board meetings.

“I am proud to serve as CIECA’s 2023 chair and have the opportunity to assist all of our partners on the journey through the development of our next-generation CIECA Open API Standards (CAPIS),” said Best, senior business analyst for California Casualty. “I look forward to continuing the work of the executive committee and our members as we collaborate on these new standards.”

Best encourages all industry partners — both on the business and technology sides of the business — to engage with CIECA as the organization continues to evolve the standards to meet the changing technology needs of the industry.

“Engagement and participation will help us build better standards for everyone,” he said.

For more information about CIECA’s next generation of standards, committee involvement and membership details, visit cieca.com or email Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA, at [email protected].