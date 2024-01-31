 CIECA Announces 2024 Board of Trustees Officers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

CIECA Announces 2024 Board of Trustees Officers

The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA board meetings.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

During the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) board of trustees meeting in Palm Springs, Calif., on Jan. 18, the organization named the following officers for 2024:

Related Articles
  • Chair: Ashley Denison, chief information officer, Caliber Collision
  • Vice chair: Brady Bonner, vice president of client sales and support, Safelite Solutions
  • Treasurer: Kim DeVallance Caron, business solutions director, Enterprise Mobility
  • Secretary: Ken Eagleson, vice president of business development, OEC
  • Past chair: Greg Best, senior business analyst, California Casualty

The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA board meetings.

“We’re going to do great things this year,” said Denison. “From a data security and modernization standpoint, we want to support how data standards are being used in the collision industry.”

Denison encourages all industry partners to get involved in creating the new CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) and join a committee.

For more information about CIECA’s next generation of standards, committee involvement and membership details, visit cieca.com or email [email protected].

You May Also Like

Associations

CIECA Reactivates Vehicle Damage and Imaging/Estimating Committee

The committee will be chaired by CIECA Past Chair Phil Martinez, principal technical consultant at Mitchell International, an Enlyte Company.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CIECA has announced the reactivation of the Standards Development Committee focused on Vehicle Damage and Imaging (VDI)/Estimating. The committee will be chaired by CIECA Past Chair Phil Martinez, principal technical consultant at Mitchell International, an Enlyte Company.

“Now that new CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) are available from CIECA, the VDI committee will be looking to develop Assignment and Estimate messages using the new OpenAPI standards,” said Martinez.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
Auto Care Association Launches Aftermarket Essentials Online Course

The Aftermarket Essentials course will take the participant on an exciting journey exploring the inner workings of the vast auto care ecosystem in an easy-to-learn setting at the user’s own pace.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Anthony Trama Inducted into AASP/NJ’s Hall of Fame

Trama is a retired shop owner and longtime supporter and board member of the AASP/NJ.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces 1Source ADAS as New Corporate Member

1Source ADAS provides ADAS software that generates a post-repair report identifying needed calibrations based on a collision repair estimate.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Updates BOT Estimating Tool

Shop managers can now better maximize usage and benefits from the estimate analysis tool.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

GCIA December Meeting to Feature Mike Anderson

Anderson will give a talk titled “Be Extraordinary” at the Georgia Collision Industry Association meeting on Dec. 13.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA Applauds Regulatory Proposal that Excludes Collision Repairers

The proposal would have increased required reporting under a revised Air Emissions Reporting Requirements (AERR) regulation.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Names Lodi’s Main Auto Body Shop of the Year

The award is given annually to an outstanding member shop for its contributions to the association and the industry-at-large.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Backs Automotive Repair Data Sharing Commitment

The AASP/NJ announced it stands in line with an agreement on automotive right-to-repair recently issued by the ASA, SCRS and AAI.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers