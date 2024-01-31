CIECA Announces 2024 Board of Trustees Officers

During the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) board of trustees meeting in Palm Springs, Calif., on Jan. 18, the organization named the following officers for 2024:

Chair: Ashley Denison, chief information officer, Caliber Collision

Ashley Denison, chief information officer, Caliber Collision Vice chair: Brady Bonner, vice president of client sales and support, Safelite Solutions

Brady Bonner, vice president of client sales and support, Safelite Solutions Treasurer: Kim DeVallance Caron, business solutions director, Enterprise Mobility

Kim DeVallance Caron, business solutions director, Enterprise Mobility Secretary : Ken Eagleson, vice president of business development, OEC

: Ken Eagleson, vice president of business development, OEC Past chair: Greg Best, senior business analyst, California Casualty

The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA board meetings.

“We’re going to do great things this year,” said Denison. “From a data security and modernization standpoint, we want to support how data standards are being used in the collision industry.”

Denison encourages all industry partners to get involved in creating the new CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) and join a committee.

For more information about CIECA’s next generation of standards, committee involvement and membership details, visit cieca.com or email [email protected].