CIECA Announces 3E Ventures as New Corporate Member
The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that 3E Ventures has joined the association as a corporate member.
3E Ventures was founded in 2021 by a small group of former Tesla executives and founders of large repair and service centers across the U.S. The core executive leadership team is focused on building various ventures under the 3E umbrella.
The company’s flagship location, Evolve, opened in October and is an electric vehicle specialist collision repair and service center on the East Coast of the U.S. Plans include expansion across the East Coast and then westward.
While installing and implementing CCC One for the first Evolve location, Chief Technology Officer Aner Marks identified the need to integrate the data entered and managed into the Clarity shop management system. The system is being developed for in-house use and eventually to sell to other collision and repair shops worldwide.
“The CIECA BMS implementation, and eventual CIECA JSON API Standard, is the perfect solution for this,” said Marks. “We are excited to be able to closely integrate data directly to and from our shop management systems to be able to add value and automation.”
Marks said that it’s important for the team to be able to count on the long-term stability and viability of their integration into the Clarity system to use it in-house and eventually market and sell it to others in the industry.
“We’re looking forward to working with CIECA to help develop, maintain and suggest improvements for current and future data integrations,” said Marks.
For more information on CIECA, visit cieca.com.