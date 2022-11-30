CIECA Announces 3E Ventures as New Corporate Member

Click Here to Read More

3E Ventures was founded in 2021 by a small group of former Tesla executives and founders of large repair and service centers across the U.S. The core executive leadership team is focused on building various ventures under the 3E umbrella.

The company’s flagship location, Evolve, opened in October and is an electric vehicle specialist collision repair and service center on the East Coast of the U.S. Plans include expansion across the East Coast and then westward.

While installing and implementing CCC One for the first Evolve location, Chief Technology Officer Aner Marks identified the need to integrate the data entered and managed into the Clarity shop management system. The system is being developed for in-house use and eventually to sell to other collision and repair shops worldwide.