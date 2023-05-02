 CIECA Announces Collision Dashboard as New Corporate Member

CIECA Announces Collision Dashboard as New Corporate Member

Founded in 2022, Collision Dashboard's mission is to simplify key performance indicators for collision repair facilities to access and understand.  

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Collision Dashboard has joined the association as a corporate member.

Founded in 2022, Collision Dashboard’s mission is to simplify key performance indicators (KPIs) for collision repair facilities to access and understand.  

“We give collision repair facilities the ability to measure what they are trying to manage,” said Vince Pellegrini, co-founder of Collision Dashboard.

Pellegrini is a former MSO owner with 35 years of experience in the collision industry and has extensive I-CAR training. He has known about CIECA for many years. 

“I joined the organization because my company’s focus is on measuring industry standards,” he said. “We’re excited to be part of the CIECA community.”

For more information on CIECA, visit cieca.com.

