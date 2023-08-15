 CIECA Announces SafEST as New Corporate Member

CIECA Announces SafEST as New Corporate Member

SafeEST integrates with the CCC Secure Share Network to identify required services and link collision repairers with sublet providers offering post-repair services and safety system calibrations. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that SafEST has joined the association as a corporate member.

Established in 2023, SafeEST integrates with the CCC Secure Share Network to help identify required services and link collision repairers with sublet providers offering post-repair services and safety system calibrations. 

“By identifying what services are required on each individual vehicle during the estimate stage, SafEST can link a repair provider with accurate pricing, streamlining the estimating process,” said Mike Reynolds president of SafEST. “All recommendations made by the SafEST system are backed by documentation from the OEM showing the services are required.”

Reynolds and his team learned about CIECA while researching ways to integrate with information providers and joined shortly after.

“It was interesting to see all that CIECA does for the collision industry,” Reynolds said.

SafeEST used CIECA Standards when building its software.

“I think a lot of other industries could benefit from using them as well,” he said.

Reynolds is looking forward to learning more about the organization, its committees and webinars.

For more information on CIECA, visit cieca.com.

