 CIECA Announces Second Standards Release - BodyShop Business
Associations

CIECA Announces Second Standards Release

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its second standards release of the year, the 2022R2, will be available to members on Oct. 19, 2022. 

Architecture Committee members at the 2022 CIECA CONNEX Conference. Left to right: CIECA Past Chair Jeff Schroder, Car-Part.com; Andy Bober, Entegral; Paulette Reed, CIECA technical project manager; Mike Hastings, Car-Part.com; Architecture Committee Chair Dan Webster, Enlyte; CIECA Chair Phil Martinez, Mitchell International; and Paul Barry, CIECA executive director.

A CIECAST Technical Series webinar will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20 to discuss the updates made to the 2022R2. The Architecture Committee will also provide an in-depth analysis of the CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) and how they will be structured. The webinar will take place at 2 p.m. EST. 

“CIECA’s Architecture Committee has completed the foundational analysis for CIECA’S next generation of JSON-based CIECA API Standards (CAPIS),” said Paulette Reed, technical project manager for CIECA. “The committee will share details about its findings and talk about how the new JSON Standards will be structured.”

The Architecture Committee, chaired by Dan Webster, principal architect, IT Enterprise, Enlyte, held two face-to-face meetings to prepare for this release. One took place at Car-Part.com’s office in Kentucky and the other was held in St. Charles, Mo., following the CIECA CONNEX Conference. 

The committee publishes updated collision industry standards twice a year. Prior to the release, the Architecture Committee will hold a quality assurance (QA) virtual meeting on Oct. 5 to review the changes to the BMS, code list, instance documents and schemas; verify they meet the architecture guidelines; validate spelling; and ensure all changes to the BMS are in the schema.

To register for the Oct.20 CIECAST webinar, click here.

