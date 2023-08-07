 CIECA Announces Webinar on Collision Industry Trends

BodyShop Business
CIECA Announces Webinar on Collision Industry Trends

The webinar, "Current & Forecasted Collision Industry Trends”, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. EST.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECA webinar, “Current & Forecasted Collision Industry Trends”, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. EST. The one-hour webinar will feature Bart Mazurek, vice president, Automotive Services Group (ASG) Consulting & Services, CCC Intelligent Solutions.

During the live broadcast, Mazurek will provide an industry update and discuss key macro trends impacting the direction of the collision repair market now and in the future. This will include:

  • economic trends 
  • driving behaviors 
  • repair metrics
  • automotive technologies affecting the direction of the repair facility market

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the webinar.

Mazurek has more than 20 years of experience in automotive and property and casualty (P&C) insurance markets, including 17 years with CCC Intelligent Solutions and four years with Accenture Consulting. Currently, he leads the consulting practice for CCC’s ASG Group based out of Chicago. The practice supports CCC’s ASG national accounts through data analysis and workflow optimization. Mazurek has an MBA in strategy and marketing from The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, an M.S. in education from The University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. in history from Boston College.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar. To register for the CIECA Webinar, click here.

