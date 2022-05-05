CIECA Forms OEM Repair Procedures Committee

CIECA has announced the formation of a new Standards Development Committee focused on OEM repair procedures and build sheet data. All industry stakeholders, including CIECA and non-CIECA members, are invited to join.

Click Here to Read More

“CIECA’s Emerging Technologies Committee was reviewing pain points in the collision industry and determined that OEM repair procedures and build sheet data needed to be addressed,” said Paulette Reed, technical project manager for CIECA. “As a result, attendees proposed forming a new CIECA project committee to look at standardizing the data provided in OEM repair procedures and build sheet data.”

The new committee will be chaired by Mark Allen, manager of Collision, Equipment & EV After Sales Service at Audi of America, and Phil Martinez, technical consultant at Mitchell International.

Allen is an active CIECA committee member who participates in the Emerging Technologies Committee and has presented at the CIECA CONNEX Conference.

Martinez, CIECA’s current chairman, has participated and led the development of CIECA standards since the organization was founded. For the past 27 years, he has represented Mitchell on the CIECA Board of Trustees and executive committees and chairs several committees.