Associations

CIECA Forms Referral Committee

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CIECA has announced the formation of a committee to create a new workflow for the referral process in the collision industry. The committee will be chaired by Kim DeVallance Caron, product portfolio director for Enterprise Holdings. All industry stakeholders, including CIECA and non-CIECA members, are invited to join.

Kim DeVallance Caron, product portfolio director for Enterprise Holdings, will chair CIECA’s new committee.

“The committee’s objective is to improve customer service in the inspection and repair process by developing and maintaining messaging standards aimed at automating vehicle referral activities, which will create efficiencies for all industry stakeholders,” said Paulette Reed, technical project manager for CIECA.

Reed said the new workflows may impact the assignment and first notice of loss (FNOL) workflows.

“The assignment message is one of the most widely used services CIECA offers,” said Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA. “It is used for every direct repair program (DRP) assignment, rental assignment, towing assignment, salvage assignment, etc. Next to estimate, this is one of the highest priority projects.”

Added DeVallance Caron, “CIECA is hoping to get more participation from all of the service providers in the collision ecosystem to ensure the assignment message will take into account their business needs.”

The committee will review the changes required to make a referral in CIECA messages and then develop the workflows and data requirements.

The first meeting will be held on Oct. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. CT. To RSVP, click here.

CIECA has 27 product and project standards development committees that focus on creating standards to address industry needs. For more information about joining a committee, visit https://www.cieca.com/committees or contact Paulette Reed at [email protected].

