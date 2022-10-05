 CIECA Reactivates Calibration Committee
Associations

CIECA Reactivates Calibration Committee

CIECA has announced that its Calibration Committee is going to be reactivated to work on new projects brought forth by collision industry stakeholders.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CIECA has announced that its Calibration Committee is going to be reactivated to work on new projects brought forth by collision industry stakeholders. Darrell Amberson, president of operations for LeMettry’s Collision in Minnesota, is the committee chair.  

Darrell Amberson, chair of CIECA’s Calibration Committee

The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. EST. All segments of the industry, including CIECA and non-CIECA members, are invited to attend. 

“New pain points were brought to us by several former committee members in regard to properly documenting and invoicing in the industry,” said Paulette Reed, technical project manager for CIECA. “As a result, we decided it was a good time to bring the committee together once again to work on solutions.” 

The committee was initially formed in 2019. By July 2020, it had created a business workflow and documented description for calibration and scan and updated the following CIECA messages: estimate, repair order and repair orders. 

Code list values were added to attachment type; event type; labor operation; labor type; line item; category; rate type; total type; and unit measure. Updates were also made to 50 schemas, and implementation guides were created with real-life examples.

Amberson, the past chair of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC), led the CIECA Scanning Committee from its inception. He also received a CIECA award for outstanding leadership during the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast held in October 2018. He said that industry support is critical and encourages all industry stakeholders to attend the Calibration Committee meetings. 

“With the increasing vehicle complexity, we are faced with new technology every day,” said Amberson. “Performing calibrations will be a requirement to perform a proper and safe repair, and the frequency of doing so will continue to increase. This is of immense safety relevance, and we need input from the entire industry.”

Added Reed, “We want to make sure the standards meet the needs of all areas of the collision industry, so the more participation the better. Repair facilities, insurance companies, information technology providers, OEMs, tier-one providers, calibration companies, third-party administrators and other entities are all expected to benefit from the standards created.”

To RSVP for the meeting, click here.

CIECA has 30 product and project standards development committees that focus on creating standards to address industry needs. For more information about joining a committee, visit cieca.com/committees or contact Paulette Reed at [email protected].

