Body Shop Business
Associations/CIECA
ago

CIECA to Hold Standards Development Committee Meetings

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

New CARSTAR Powered Miss Rock Will Compete in 2019 Seafair Hydro Race

CIECA to Hold Standards Development Committee Meetings

Maaco Encourages Veteran Entrepreneurs to Become Franchise Owners

asTech to Offer Vehicle Diagnostic and Calibration Services to Fix Auto USA

BodyShop Business on Holiday

ASA Collision Operations Committee Concerned with State Farm's Scanning Document

AMi Now Offering FCA Online Courses

John Eagle Plaintiff Discusses Post-Verdict Life in Interview

LKQ Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement With GUNIWHEEL

Advanced Measurement Systems Offers New Promotion

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced the schedule for its semi-annual standards development committee meetings to be held Friday, May 31.

CIECA wants to know what’s new in your business segment, if the standards are meeting your need, and what changes you would like to see.

CIECA encourages members and interested parties to attend any of the following 30-minute meetings:

  • Customer Service Index – 10 am CST
  • Scheduling/Appointment – 10:30 am CST
  • FNOL & Glass – 11 am CST
  • Photo Estimate, Vehicle Damage & Imaging, Total Loss – 11:30 am CST
  • Subrogation – 12 noon CST
  • Scan – 12:30 pm CST
  • Salvage & Title – 1:30 pm CST
  • Rental – 2 pm CST
  • Parts & Material Procurement, Recycle Parts & Inventory – 2:30 pm CST
  • Repair Status & Repair Order – 3 pm CST

For more information or to RSVP, email Charley Quirt.

Show Full Article