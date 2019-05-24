CIECA to Hold Standards Development Committee Meetings
The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced the schedule for its semi-annual standards development committee meetings to be held Friday, May 31.
CIECA wants to know what’s new in your business segment, if the standards are meeting your need, and what changes you would like to see.
CIECA encourages members and interested parties to attend any of the following 30-minute meetings:
- Customer Service Index – 10 am CST
- Scheduling/Appointment – 10:30 am CST
- FNOL & Glass – 11 am CST
- Photo Estimate, Vehicle Damage & Imaging, Total Loss – 11:30 am CST
- Subrogation – 12 noon CST
- Scan – 12:30 pm CST
- Salvage & Title – 1:30 pm CST
- Rental – 2 pm CST
- Parts & Material Procurement, Recycle Parts & Inventory – 2:30 pm CST
- Repair Status & Repair Order – 3 pm CST
For more information or to RSVP, email Charley Quirt.