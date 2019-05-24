CIECA to Hold Standards Development Committee Meetings

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced the schedule for its semi-annual standards development committee meetings to be held Friday, May 31.

CIECA wants to know what’s new in your business segment, if the standards are meeting your need, and what changes you would like to see.

CIECA encourages members and interested parties to attend any of the following 30-minute meetings:

Customer Service Index – 10 am CST

Scheduling/Appointment – 10:30 am CST

FNOL & Glass – 11 am CST

Photo Estimate, Vehicle Damage & Imaging, Total Loss – 11:30 am CST

Subrogation – 12 noon CST

Scan – 12:30 pm CST

Salvage & Title – 1:30 pm CST

Rental – 2 pm CST

Parts & Material Procurement, Recycle Parts & Inventory – 2:30 pm CST

Repair Status & Repair Order – 3 pm CST

For more information or to RSVP, email Charley Quirt.