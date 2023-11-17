CIECA to Hold Webinar on AI and Data in Collision Industry

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECA webinar, “The Increasing Demand of AI and Data in the Collision Industry”, is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. EST. The one-hour webinar will feature Sumit Chauhan, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) of CerebrumX.

During the live broadcast, Chauhan will discuss artificial intelligence (AI) and data trends impacting the collision industry. This will include:

Effectively harnessing data from connected vehicles to prevent collisions

The steps being taken to ensure data is accurate and reliable

The role of OEMs in facilitating the data

The integration of AI in self-driving cars and how it will impact liability

The role of insurance companies in an era of AI and connected vehicles

Cybersecurity measures used to maintain user privacy and security

Ethical and legal challenges related to collision repair

Chauhan has more than 25 years of experience in automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), telecom and healthcare. In his leadership roles, he has regularly managed organizations with $0.5 billion revenue, such as Aricent/Capgemini, Nokia and Harman/Samsung, across verticals globally. He has been involved with various initiatives in the AI and connected vehicle technologies during his career and has a passion for startups and innovation.

Chauhan co-founded CerebrumX, a leader in the connected vehicle data domain that provided the auto industry its first AI-powered Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP). He is passionate about mentoring and guiding the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the CIECA Webinar, click here.