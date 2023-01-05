 CIECA to Hold Webinar on New Normal's Impact on Claims

Associations

CIECA to Hold Webinar on New Normal’s Impact on Claims

CIECA's webinar, “The New, New Normal and the Impact on the Claims & Collision Industry”, is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. EST.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “The New, New Normal and the Impact on the Claims & Collision Industry”, is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. EST.

The one-hour webinar will feature Sean Carey, president of SCG Management Consultants. Carey has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. A mechanical engineer by trade, he worked at one of the largest parts distribution companies in the United Kingdom. He then joined Nissan at its London headquarters, where he created and managed its certified collision repair program. After moving to the U.S. in 1995, Carey established Carter & Carter International. In 2009, Carey established SCG Management Consultants LLC. Since then, he has consulted with all sectors of the automotive claims industry. Over the past years, he has become a regular speaker at industry conferences on the subject of telematics and the connected vehicle, identifying the potential impact it will have on the claims and collision market.

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the webinar. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the CIECAST, click here.

