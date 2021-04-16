CollisionRight Adds All Locations as SCRS Members

CollisionRight, a leading regional collision repair provider located across multiple states in the central U.S., has signed up each of their locations as members of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS).

CollisionRight combines advanced training, OEM certifications, and investment in people and equipment to deliver on a customer-centric repair experience. CollisionRight provided quality repair service for more than 25,000 vehicles last year.

“We are very excited to become a member of SCRS,” said Rich Harrison, CEO of CollisionRight. “We are passionate about quality and the development of our people and have been extremely impressed by the caliber of information this association provides to the marketplace. We have found that SCRS provides access to industry best practices, resources, news, training and initiatives which support our vision and goals. It’s important our organization be a contributing member of the industry. We also want our market leaders to be connected with leading industry groups like SCRS.”

SCRS Director at Large and Nylunds Collision Owner Rob Grieve added, “I invited Rich to the SCRS and Collision Industry Conference (CIC) meeting in January last year to introduce him to the great work going on in the industry. At that time, he made it clear that his interest was in acquiring and aligning with high-quality collision repair businesses and creating a new approach to how multi-location entities are perceived. Since that time, their organization has grown quite a bit, and the commitment to be involved in things that will drive the industry toward a better experience for the consumer has continued. I am certainly proud to see their commitment to have each and every location join and engage in the association.”