Cool Boss Unveils New CB-26 Portable Evaporative Cooler

The latest addition to the Cool Boss family of portable evaporative coolers, the CB-26 is built to rapidly and economically cool areas up to 3,055 square feet. Leveraging the natural process of evaporation, it can drop air temperatures by 26 degrees for less than a dollar a day, making it an eco-friendly alternative to air conditioning.

“Like the other evaporative coolers in our COOLBREEZE Series, the CB-26 lets you direct chilled air exactly where it’s needed at any time thanks to its oscillating swing louvers,” said Lee Franklin, product manager. “Use it at work or at home, indoors or out. All it needs are water and a standard power outlet.”

The CB-26 has a compact design and easy-roll locking swivel casters so it’s easy to move as needed. Simply plug the powerful air chiller into a 110-volt outlet and fill the 50-gallon reservoir with water. From there, warm air is pulled into the back of the CB-26 and directed through a water soaked Honeycool evaporative media pad that chills it instantly. The now-colder air is blasted out by a proprietary 26-inch Blue Flex axial flow fan. Its blades pump out 6,027 CFM and pull a high volume of air at low RPMs. The unique Blue Flex fan will alter its shape slightly at higher RPMs. Although it’s hardly noticeable, it delivers reduced engine drag for increased energy efficiency and lower energy cost.

The CB-26 measures 43 x 27 x 66 inches. Other key features include automatic water source shutoff; remote control with convenient holder; user-friendly controls; durable ABS plastic shell construction; antibacterial housing; and extra-long 15-ft. power cord for maximum versatility.

The Cool Boss lineup was designed with over 2,000 hours of research and development to deliver long service life. Because Cool Boss air coolers are not air conditioners, they don’t require expensive high‐amp compressor motors, environmentally toxic chemicals, refrigerants, or permanent installation.

For more information, call toll-free (805) 2BE-COOL or visit coolboss.com.