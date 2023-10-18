Dent Fix Introduces MAXI EX Steel Dent Repair Station

Dent Fix Equipment has introduced the MAXI EX, their most ergonomic MAXI yet.

One of the most common steel panel repair areas is the dog-leg or door repair. The seated position of the MAXI EX brings the technician eye level with the damage, saving them from bending over or kneeling, preventing unnecessary daily stress on their body.

Other features include:

Extended handle.

Padded seat.

Accessory trays.

For more information on the MAXI EX, click here.