 Dent Fix Introduces MAXI EX Steel Dent Repair Station

This ergonomic steel panel repair tool saves technicians from bending over or kneeling when doing repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Dent Fix Equipment has introduced the MAXI EX, their most ergonomic MAXI yet.

One of the most common steel panel repair areas is the dog-leg or door repair. The seated position of the MAXI EX brings the technician eye level with the damage, saving them from bending over or kneeling, preventing unnecessary daily stress on their body.

Other features include:

  • Extended handle. Organizes the cables and enables safe movement of the unit.
  • Padded seat. Brings the technician to eye level with the repair area and provides extra concealed storage.
  • Accessory trays. Consumables and tools poised and ready for rapid deployment.

For more information on the MAXI EX, click here.

