Dent Fix Introduces New Heavy Duty Scissors

Dent Fix Equipment has introduced new Heavy Duty Scissors, DF-HDS1 and DF-HDSC1 that allow technicians to cut and trim plastics, leather, cloth and wires along with numerous other automotive materials.

Both the HD Scissors with Micro Teeth (DF-HDS1) and the HD Scissors with Cable Cutter and Micro Teeth (DF-HDSC1) are equipped with a serrated edge comprised of micro teeth. These teeth grip and hold the material in place for a clean and precise cut. The teeth cut through materials as thin as tissue to more difficult and thicker jobs, like rubber and leather. The DF-HDSC1 has a U-shaped cable cutter notch on the blade that seats the wire or cable for a secure cut.

From the upholstery shop to the body shop, Dent Fix Equipment’s HD Scissors are the preferred choice of the premium technician.

For more information, visit dentfix.com or email [email protected].