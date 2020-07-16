Connect with us

Products

Dent Fix Introduces New Heavy Duty Scissors

The DF-HDS1 and DF-HDSC1 HD Scissors allow technicians to cut and trim plastics, leather, cloth and wires.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dent Fix Equipment has introduced new Heavy Duty Scissors, DF-HDS1 and DF-HDSC1 that allow technicians to cut and trim plastics, leather, cloth and wires along with numerous other automotive materials.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Both the HD Scissors with Micro Teeth (DF-HDS1) and the HD Scissors with Cable Cutter and Micro Teeth (DF-HDSC1) are equipped with a serrated edge comprised of micro teeth. These teeth grip and hold the material in place for a clean and precise cut. The teeth cut through materials as thin as tissue to more difficult and thicker jobs, like rubber and leather. The DF-HDSC1 has a U-shaped cable cutter notch on the blade that seats the wire or cable for a secure cut.

From the upholstery shop to the body shop, Dent Fix Equipment’s HD Scissors are the preferred choice of the premium technician.

For more information, visit dentfix.com or email [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Cool Boss Helps Protect Against Heat-Related Illnesses

Polyvance Releases New Agricultural Plastic Welding Kit

Snap-on Introduces More Speed and Power with CT9075

GFS Introduces Premium Exhaust Booth Filter Line

Advertisement

on

Dent Fix Introduces New Heavy Duty Scissors

on

ESI Introduces New DT-8806H Forehead IR Thermometer

on

Autel Introduces New MA600 Frame Mounting Plate

on

Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: I-CAR Names Jeff Peevy as VP of Technical Products, Programs and Services

News: RDA Partners with Saint Gobain on I-CAR Training

Associations: ASA Asks U.S. Senate to Exclude Cash for Clunkers in COVID-19 Stimulus Legislation

News: ASE Education Foundation to Host Free Virtual Instructor Training Conference

Video: VIDEO: Aluminum Repair Opportunities
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Collision Center Design LLC

Collision Center Design LLC
Contact: Rob MercierPhone: 401-293-0200Fax: 401-293-0925
1 Victoria Mount, Johnston RI
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect