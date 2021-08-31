Dent Fix Launches Improved Body Line Tool

Click Here to Read More

Dent Fix listened to their customers and created an improved tool that is more versatile than the original DF-BL10A. The tool allows technicians to recreate the perfect body line tracing around extended wheel arches and other body lines. Capable of handling everyday jobs on car bodies, with one twist of the set screw, you’re able to recreate larger measurements like wheel arches on delivery/transport vehicles and semi-trucks. Equipped with an on-board pencil sharpener to keep the pencil sharp and you on point, the Body Line Tool XL is a simple improvement with big results.

Features and benefits include:

Extended frame – Longer reach for larger body line dimensions

Adjustable – Slide the block into position and simply lock into place

Universal hold – Hole holds a pencil, automotive marker pen or felt marker

Pencil sharpener – Never let your pencil go dull with an on-board sharper

For more information, visit dentfix.com.