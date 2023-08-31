 DeVilbiss Introduces New Handheld UV LED Unit

DeVilbiss Introduces New Handheld UV LED Unit

The Trisk | DeVilbiss Tru-Cure UV-LED features a unique lens that generates consistent 395nm UV intensity across the coverage area, ensuring proper curing.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing has introduced the new Trisk | DeVilbiss Tru-Cure UV-LED handheld device used to cure UV materials in the automotive refinishing market and touch-up applications.

The Trisk | DeVilbiss Tru-Cure UV-LED features a unique lens that generates consistent 395nm UV intensity across the coverage area, ensuring proper curing. The unit’s light intensity and energy are constant throughout the entire life of the battery charge, maintaining a consistent cure. That means if the battery life is at 90% or 10%, the UV intensity remains the same.

Jacob Fortmeyer, strategic business unit director for DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing, believes the new UV LED unit is one of the best units in the market today.

“The unit’s consistent UV intensity is a game-changer for the industry,” said Fortmeyer. “Plus, the unit has everything needed in a convenient carry case: battery, battery charger, LED hand-held unit and UV protective eyewear.”

For more information, visit carlisleft.com.

