E-Nikio Appraisals Joins CEICA as Corporate Member

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced that E-Nikio Appraisals, LLC has joined the association as a corporate member. Established in 2022, the company employs 19 appraisers and specializes in collision repair operations/repair plans, insurance claims, diminished value, fair market valuations and pre-purchase inspections.

Bill Vallely, founder and CEO of E-Nikio Appraisals, said the company is forward-thinking and prides itself on providing services that address current industry challenges. Most staff are based in New York; however, there is representation across the U.S. All appraisers are licensed in states requiring a license to practice negotiation.   

Vallely and his partners, Steve Baktidy and Nelson Baez, have extensive collision repair and insurance experience that spans over 50 years combined and hold certifications in Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Land Rover and many other OEMs. Vallely learned about CIECA through industry colleagues.

“Being active in the industry, you tend to align with organizations that have the same objectives,” said Vallely, who is also the CEO of the Collision Training Institute and an I-CAR Platinum instructor. 

The company is currently developing products and services to scale its business. 

“CIECA allows us to expand our network with like-minded individuals and organizations,” said Vallely. “We feel CIECA standards help lead the industry forward.”

