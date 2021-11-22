Connect with us

Southeast Collision Conference Set for Feb. 3-5, 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Carolinas Collision Association (CCA), in partnership with the Tennessee and Gulf States Collision Associations, announced it is holding the first annual Southeast Collision Conference Feb. 3-5, 2022 in Richburg, S.C., at the Gateway Conference Center.

The event will feature a workshop that includes Assured Performance Network, presented by Mike Anderson, as well as speakers such as Erica Eversman, David Luehr and Mark Olson. There will also be over $1,000 in prizes for winning attendees that participate in diverse skills challenges, judged by special guests and other industry professionals. There will also be an “open mic” with industry leaders, live demonstrations and training classes for every skill level. Finally, the John Eagle vehicle will be on site thanks to Intrepid Direct Insurance.

“This event was created so shops in the southeast could have education brought to them and access to the newest and best tools and programs on the market,” said Josh Kent, event coordinator and executive director of the CCA.

Companies supporting the event include Lombard Equipment, Calibrators, Blue Ridge Color Company and Spanesi.

Discounted tickets are offered to Assured Performance certified shops who attend the Thursday seminar and members of the Carolinas, Tennessee and Gulf States Collision Association. To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information or sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected].

