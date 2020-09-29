Connect with us

Galaxy.AI Joins CIECA as New Corporate Member

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Galaxy.AI has joined the association as a corporate member.

Established in 2015, the company provides artificial intelligence (AI) software for the automated inspection of vehicles and digital first-notice-of-loss (FNOL) applications.

Galaxy.AI is headquartered in Boston, Mass., and works with Tier 1 insurance carriers, collision repair facilities and OEMs to offer automated claim estimation capabilities to insurers and body shops.

The company found out about CIECA through an industry partner.

“We are excited to learn more from CIECA and fellow members about the various standards and then provide our customers the best service through our learnings,” said Jas Maggu, CEO of Galaxy.AI.

Maggu said standards create a unified guideline for processes and results.

“It helps to have an objective standard as we are providing services to our customers.”

For more information about Galaxy.AI, visit galaxy.ai. For more information about CIECA, visit cieca.com.

