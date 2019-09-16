Body Shop Business
Georgia Collision Industry Association to Hold 23rd Annual Invitational Golf Tournament

The Georgia Collision Industry Association (GCIA) announced it will be holding its 23rd Annual Invitational Golf Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bear’s Best in Suwanee, Ga. Proceeds from the event will go toward collision industry training and education.

The cost is $100 per person and includes a light breakfast, box lunch, unlimited drinks and snacks on the course, and appetizers at the door prize and trophy presentation.

The format will be a four-man best ball scramble. The agenda is:

  • 9-10 a.m. – Registration
  • 10 a.m. – Tee-off start
  • Noon – Lunch

To register online, click here. For more information, contact GCIA Board Member and Sports and Imports Collision Centers General Manager Michelle Coombs at (770) 623-6300 or [email protected].

