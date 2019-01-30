Houston Auto Body Association to Hold Day on the Hill on Feb. 12

The Houston Auto Body Association (HABA) announced it is inviting collision repairers to its “Collision Day on the Hill” on Feb. 12 at the capital building in Austin, Texas.

Prior to the day on the hill, HABA members will attend a lunch on Feb. 6 at the Capitol Grille and then pass out flyers to advertise their day on the hill. HABA is asking for repairers to attend this lunch event as well to help get the word out.

If you’re able to attend on either date. HABA is asking that you notify the association you belong to ASAP or text or call Larry Cernosek of the HABA at (832) 655-5738.

For more information, click here. For a list of the house and senate members and their phone numbers, click here.