Body Shop Business
Associations/HABA
ago

Houston Auto Body Association to Hold Day on the Hill on Feb. 12

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CARSTAR Announces New Advisory Board Members for North America

Ford Pursuing All-Electric F-150 Truck

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Joins I-CAR Sustaining Partner Program

CIECA Announces 2019 Board of Trustees Officers

HD Repair Forum Offers Heavy-Duty Collision Industry a Platform for Progress

Nissan Releases Eight New Position Statements

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces Celebrity Appearances at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction

New 'Who Pays for What?' Survey Finds More Shops Billing and Being Paid for Total Loss Processing

Axalta's 2018 Automotive Color Popularity Report Indicates White as Most Popular Color

LKQ Corp. Announces Director Resignation

The Houston Auto Body Association (HABA) announced it is inviting collision repairers to its “Collision Day on the Hill” on Feb. 12 at the capital building in Austin, Texas.

Prior to the day on the hill, HABA members will attend a lunch on Feb. 6 at the Capitol Grille and then pass out flyers to advertise their day on the hill. HABA is asking for repairers to attend this lunch event as well to help get the word out.

If you’re able to attend on either date. HABA is asking that you notify the association you belong to ASAP or text or call Larry Cernosek of the HABA at (832) 655-5738.

For more information, click here. For a list of the house and senate members and their phone numbers, click here.

Show Full Article