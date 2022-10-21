Hunter to Participate in SEMA Show ADAS Showcase

Hunter Engineering announced it will be taking part in the special ADAS Showcase at SEMA 2022 in Las Vegas Nov. 1-4.

ADASLink, Hunter’s premium full-diagnostic scan tool, includes ADAS calibration and secure FCA gateway capabilities, enabling shops to take control of this challenging work by decreasing steps, increasing efficiency and cutting calibration time in half.

A large space will be set aside in the Upper South Hall for better informing SEMA members about ADAS, promoting awareness of and education about ADAS recalibration and services, and highlighting ADAS market opportunities within the aftermarket industry. Mock demonstrations of recalibrations are also scheduled.

Hunter will be one of approximately 10 exhibitors involved in providing ADAS guidance and information.

“We’re happy to have such a prominent opportunity to talk face to face about Hunter ADAS products and the ADAS market in general,” said Ryan Gerber, ADAS product specialist with Hunter Engineering. “With the interest ADAS is generating now and will be in the future, we’re eager to help inform and educate the industry about servicing these critical safety systems.”