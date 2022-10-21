News: Hunter to Participate in SEMA Show ADAS Showcase
Hunter Engineering announced it will be taking part in the special ADAS Showcase at SEMA 2022 in Las Vegas Nov. 1-4.
A large space will be set aside in the Upper South Hall for better informing SEMA members about ADAS, promoting awareness of and education about ADAS recalibration and services, and highlighting ADAS market opportunities within the aftermarket industry. Mock demonstrations of recalibrations are also scheduled.
Hunter will be one of approximately 10 exhibitors involved in providing ADAS guidance and information.
“We’re happy to have such a prominent opportunity to talk face to face about Hunter ADAS products and the ADAS market in general,” said Ryan Gerber, ADAS product specialist with Hunter Engineering. “With the interest ADAS is generating now and will be in the future, we’re eager to help inform and educate the industry about servicing these critical safety systems.”
ADASLink, Hunter’s premium full-diagnostic scan tool, includes ADAS calibration and secure FCA gateway capabilities, enabling shops to take control of this challenging work by decreasing steps, increasing efficiency and cutting calibration time in half. This complete solution integrates with Hunter’s WinAlign software, providing the technician with quick access to specific calibration procedures for more than 25 million vehicles.
Dynamic calibrations are supported by ADASLink alone. For static, in-bay calibrations, ADASLink combines with the DAS 3000, using built-in cameras and rear wheel-mounted targets to position the fixture in front of the vehicle.
At the showcase, Hunter will demonstrate vision placement of the DAS 3000 as viewed on the ADASLink screen, providing ease of use, repeatability and maximum efficiency.
Hunter will be exhibiting its full line of productive and profitable undercar service equipment in booth no. 42017 in South Hall Lower during SEMA.
