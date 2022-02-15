I-CAR Joins NORTHEAST Seminar Presenters

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Paul Hill, principal, Business Development for the Northeast Region of I-CAR) and Bud Center, director, Technical Products and Curriculum for I-CAR have been added to the educational slate at the NORTHEAST 2022 Automotive Services Show March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Hill will join Brandon Eckenrode (Collision Repair Education Foundation); Keith Egan (Betag North America); Bart Mazurek (CCC Intelligent Solutions); Greg Settle (Techforce); and moderator Michael Bonsanto (Passaic County Technical Institute and I-CAR) for “The Continuing Tech Shortage: How Do We Fix It?” Panelists will discuss market trends contributing to the ongoing tech shortage and how the industry got here. The panelists will also identify avenues to lure in new staff to the industry and encourage them to stick with it through support, education, communication and awareness. The panel is scheduled for Friday, March 18 at 4 p.m.

Center, along with Nick Barbera (ADAS Diagnostics/Union Collision); George Lesniak (Autel); Eric Newell (AirPro Diagnostics); Frank Terlep (Auto Techcelerators, LLC); and moderator Joel Gausten will cover the growing presence of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) during “The Future of ADAS” panel discussion. With trends pointing toward this technology being included in nearly every new vehicle sold by 2025, fixing these vehicles requires a complete overhaul of previous practices, safety measures and buy-in from customers and shop personnel alike. Panelists will discuss the evolution of ADAS, current trends and critical measures that must be undertaken now to prepare for the future. “The Future of ADAS” takes place Sunday, March 20 at 9:30 a.m.