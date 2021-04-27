Connect with us

Killer Tools Introduces New Plastic Repair System

Killer Tools’ new plastic repair system, the ART73, uses digital technology to heat the plastic to its exact melting temperature.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Killer Tools has introduced a new plastic repair system, the ART73, that’s easy to use and can weld the same as a nitrogen welder while saving repairers hundreds of dollars on nitrogen costs.

While some companies use nitrogen as a shielding gas to prevent burning of the plastic, the ART73 uses digital technology to heat the plastic to its exact melting temperature to effect repairs without overheating the plastic. The ART73 also has a professional hot stapler integrated into the system.

The ART73 is built in the USA and has a five-year warranty.

For more information, visit killertools.com.

BodyShop Business