Malco Products Launches Disinfectant Wipes and Ready-to-Use Cleaner

Malco Products, Inc. has announced the addition of disinfectant products to their product portfolio. As a trusted chemical products manufacturer to the automotive, marine and consumer products industries, Malco Products is now offering EPA-registered disinfectant wipes and ready-to-use cleaner across all segments.

Malco Disinfectant Wipes are multi-purpose wipes that clean, disinfect and deodorize hard, non-porous surfaces in one easy step. Made with an EPA-approved bleach- and alcohol-free formula, the wipes are effective against cold and flu viruses and kill 99.9% of bacteria in 15 seconds. They are also effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after 30 seconds. Malco Disinfectant RTU Cleaner is a ready-to-use cleaner that disinfects, sanitizes, cleans and deodorizes hard, non-porous and soft surfaces. The cleaner is also made with an EPA-approved bleach- and alcohol-free formula that is effective against cold and flu viruses and kills 99.9% of bacteria in five seconds and is also effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after 30 seconds.

“Malco has been providing trusted cleaning products to the automotive, marine and consumer products markets for years,” said Seth Glaburman, president of Malco. “Once the pandemic hit, it only made sense that we should expand our offering to include disinfectant products. The Malco Disinfectant Products provide our existing customers access to the products they need, where and when they need them to keep their business, vehicle, office and home safe for all who enter.” Malco Disinfectant Wipes are industry standard 7” x 8” and available in a 75-count canister. Malco RTU Cleaner is available in a 22-oz. spray bottle and one- or five-gallon sizes to support demand from consumer and automotive customers.

