MEMA Looking for Tech Companies for Conference

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers is seeking companies such as those that offer ADAS calibration to showcase and demo their technologies.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers has announced an opportunity for companies to showcase their latest company innovations at the 2023 Aftermarket Technology Conference Oct. 9-11, 2023. This invitation is extended to both recognized technology giants and burgeoning start-ups.  

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers is seeking companies at the leading edge of aftermarket technology and innovation to showcase and demo their technologies in the following categories: 

  • Augmented reality/virtual reality/mixed reality/extended reality (AR/VR/MR/XR) 
  • Artificial intelligence (AI) and metaverse 
  • Electric vehicle (EV) charging units 
  • Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration 
  • 3D printing 
  • Blockchain 
  • Dongles, telematics, remote diagnostics 

The showcase offers an excellent opportunity for suppliers to meet with industry decision makers and build future collaborations and partnerships.  

Participation details: 

  • Deadline to apply: Sept.15
  • Official demos: Tuesday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. 

There is no cost for companies to participate in the demos, although individual registration is required to attend the Aftermarket Technology Conference. 

With limited spaces available, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers strongly encourages interested companies to complete and submit the application form at the earliest opportunity. To apply, click here. Additional questions can be submitted to Danielle Kaspar at [email protected]

For more information on MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, visit mema.org/aftermarket-suppliers.  

